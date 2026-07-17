Tyrese Haliburton shares how he tried to recruit LeBron James to Indiana

(WRTV) -- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was a special guest host with LeBron James on James' podcast "Mind the Game" in a live show at the Fanatics Fest.

James is a free agent, and while he has yet to share where he will be playing in his 24th season, Haliburton shared how he tried to recruit James to the Pacers.

Haliburton said he texted James around a month ago, before James made his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, trying to get James to come to Indiana.

"He texted me back two laughing crying faces and that's all I got," Haliburton said. "So, I decided from then on, I'm done pursuing him in free agency. I don't know if it's going to happen in Indiana."

Haliburton and James were teammates on the 2024 USA Basketball team that won the gold medal in the Olympics,

Haliburton is recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2025-26 season.

James is entering the 24th season of his career. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game last season and was an All-Star for the 22nd straight season.