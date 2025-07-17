Upcoming Indy Eleven games on WRTV

The United Soccer League (USL) club Indy Eleven announced earlier this year that several Saturday night games will air on WRTV in Indianapolis, with Greg Rakestraw providing play-by-play, and Brad Ring and Dan Kapsalis as analysts.

In addition, each broadcast will be followed by the Indy Eleven Post-Game Show, which recaps all the action, featuring highlights and interviews with the team.

Remaining Indy Eleven games on WRTV



Saturday, July 26, FC Tulsa (USL Jägermeister Cup), 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 9, at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 16, at Loudoun United, 7 p.m. ET

"We are excited to team up with WRTV as a broadcast partner again this season," Indy Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Stremlaw said in a recent news release. “The relationship, along with our other excellent media partners, helps grow the visibility of Indy Eleven and extend our brand throughout the city of Indianapolis and across central Indiana communities. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and we are developing content for current fans and new fans of Indy Eleven alike to experience Indiana’s Team.”

WRTV Vice President and General Manager Charlie Grisham added, “Local soccer fans will be able to tune in to WRTV this summer to follow Indy Eleven in action. Our partnership with Indy Eleven is a great example of Scripps’ commitment to showcasing sports in local markets.”

For more about Indy Eleven professional soccer, visit their official page here.