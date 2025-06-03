USA Swimming Toyota National Championships kick off Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the nation’s top swimmers are back in Indianapolis. The Toyota National Championships kick off on Tuesday.

Last summer, swim fans showed out for the 2024 US Olympic Swim Trials. Lucas Oil Stadium became the first professional football stadium to host a swim meet and each night drew record crowds. Now, some of those same names are competing here again for the U.S. National Championships. That includes Katie Ledecky, Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Bobby Finke, Regan Smith, Katie Grimes, Indiana’s Lilly King, and Carmel Olympians Alex and Aaron Shackell.

“I’m training to be the fastest I’ve ever been,” said Alex Shackell.

In March, we talked with Shackell about what it means to make this team. The U.S. National Championships is the sole qualifying meet to earn a roster spot in 2025 for international competitions.

“Obviously, I want to make any team I can get. Every time I’m in the pool or at practice, I’m trying to be the best version of myself now and in the future,” said Shackell.

This meet will also be the last time Indiana’s Lilly King will race in the US. She announced her retirement at the end of 2025 on Instagram, saying in part,

“It has always been important to me that my last meet in the (United States) be at the pool that started it all. I have been racing in the IU Natatorium since I was 10 years old.”

The competition will be at the IU Natatorium from Tuesday through Saturday. Heats begin at 10 a.m. with finals set for 7 p.m.

On Friday, June 6, OneAmerica Financial will offer free tickets for kids to attend the event.