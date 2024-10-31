USA Track and Field will bring U.S. Paralympics track and field program under its roof

INDIANAPOLIS - USA Track and Field is bringing the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field program in-house beginning Jan. 1 as part of a partnership that will unite all of its athletes under one roof.

The sport's national governing body announced Wednesday that it's taking over the Para track program from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The merger gives Para track and field athletes the same sort of access to the support and development as U.S. track and field athletes.

It's a decision that comes on the heels of a successful performance at the Paris Games last summer. American track and field athletes captured 34 medals, including 14 gold, while U.S. track and field Paralympians hauled in 38 medals and 10 gold.

"With the USOPC and USATF joining forces for our Paralympics Track & Field National Team and development programs, we are setting the stage for unprecedented opportunity and development," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "We've committed to working toward this model of integration, because we know it will allow Para athletes to fully access a powerhouse of resources, support and training as they pursue excellence and represent Team USA."

USATF becomes the 17th national governing body to house its Paralympic counterpart. In May 2023, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced a similar move, bringing the U.S. Para Alpine Ski Team and U.S. Para Snowboard Team onto its roster. The organization cited the move as a "significant step forward in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities within winter sports and underscores the One Team mindset."

Track and field echoed the same sort of sentiment.

"This is an incredible moment for our sport," Max Siegel, CEO of USATF, said. "USATF has a strong commitment to providing inclusive and comprehensive support, and by uniting our Olympic and Paralympic programs, we are setting the standard for what an integrated sports program can achieve. We believe the benefits of being one team will drive success on and off the field of play."

Hunter Woodhall, a Paralympic gold medalist in the T62 400 meters at the Paris Games, envisions big things through the relationship.

"This change means so much to me and to the entire Para track and field community," Woodhall said. "It's incredibly exciting to see the investment, dedication, and future we're building together."