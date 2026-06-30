USAC points leader Jakeb Boxell aims to get first feature victory in BC39 at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The BC39 gets underway this week on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

USAC Midget National Championship point standings leader Jakeb Boxell, a 20-year-old from Zanesville, Indiana, looks to get his first feature victory in the series.

To be able to get that first feature win at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in such a special event would make it even more memorable.

"Everybody knows how special the event is in Bryan's (Clauson) legacy and everything that he's done for our sport and how great he was and the impact he put on," Boxell said. "To be able to have the race here at the Brickyard and at the Speedway itself, being from Indiana, it's definitely one of my top races of the year and hopefully we can put some good results in."

Last year's BC39 was Boxell's first time competing in the event. He finished 21st in the race. He said he feels more comfortable and more confident heading into his second race at the track.

"It's a different kind of dirt," Boxell said. "Every track has different dirt, so learning the dirt is huge... When you can figure out how the dirt works and all that stuff, I think we'll be just fine."

Boxell is one of 68 drivers that will race in the event on the 1/5th-mile oval inside Turn 3 at IMS. He will look to beat Cannon McIntosh, who won the event in each of the last two years.

The eighth running of the BC39 will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.