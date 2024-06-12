Video shows officer use Taser on fan at Reds-Guardians game

CINCINNATI — One fan stole the show at the Reds-Guardians game at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night by running on the field, doing a backflip before being hit by a Taser from a police officer.

We were sent a video of 19-year-old William Hendon running into the outfield, appearing to talk to a Cleveland Guardians player and doing a backflip before an officer chased him and eventually used a Taser on him.

A fan in the outfield said Hendon ran onto the field in a Reds jersey and appeared to try to fist-bump the Guardians player.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center and was booked within an hour.

Hendon is a sophomore at Ohio State University and is the grandson of a former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge Sylvia Hendon. He appeared in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, facing the following charges:



Criminal trespassing

Obstructing official business

Hendon pleaded not guilty in court. He was released on own recognizance bond and is banned from the stadium for the time being.

As for the actual game, the Guardians' Josh Naylor hit his 17th homer and Tyler Freeman made two impressive defensive plays to help Cleveland beat the Reds 5-3 in the opener of the Ohio Cup series.

Steven Kwan hit a two-run double for AL Central-leading Cleveland, which earned its third consecutive win. Triston McKenzie (3-3) pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, and Emmanuel Clase worked a shaky ninth for his 20th save.

The Guardians went ahead to stay with three runs in the third against Nick Martinez (2-4). Bo Naylor and Kwan hit consecutive RBI doubles, and Josh Naylor added a run-scoring single.

The Reds had jumped in front on Jeimer Candelario's RBI double in the first. But they lost out on a chance for more because of back-to-back spectacular catches by Freeman in center.

First, Freeman ran down Spencer Steer's flyball against the wall in deep center. Then he made a leaping grab to rob Jake Fraley of a homer, ending the threat.

Cincinnati trimmed Cleveland's lead to 3-2 when Elly De La Cruz walked, advanced on a groundout and scored on Steer's single in the sixth.

But Josh Naylor responded with a 425-foot drive to right against Fernando Cruz in the eighth, and then drove in another run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth.

Clase allowed a two-out RBI single by Jonathan India and hit Blake Dunn in the helmet with a 101-mph cutter before retiring TJ Friedl on a liner to shortstop, ending the game.

Cincinnati manager David Bell used seven pitchers. Brent Suter tossed a scoreless first inning as the opener.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Stephen Vogt said Ben Lively will make his next start after the right-hander underwent some tests because of some “tightening” he felt while pitching Saturday night in Miami.

Reds: INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) will be re-evaluated in the next couple days. He could need season-ending surgery, Bell said.

WORTH NOTING

The Reds sent infielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville for a 15-game rehab assignment. Marte was suspended before the season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. One of Cincinnati's top prospects, Marte is eligible to play in the majors again June 27.

UP NEXT

The Guardians send right-hander Tanner Bibee to the mound to face Reds lefty Nick Lodolo in the second of the two-game series on Wednesday.