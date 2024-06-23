Walsh and Shackell siblings produce milestone performances at U.S. Olympic trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Shackell joined her brother, Aaron, on the U.S. Olympic swim team Thursday night.

Alex Walsh made it a pair of siblings when she joined her sister, Gretchen, after finishing second in the women's 200-meter individual medley Saturday night.

It's the first time the Americans have sent a set of siblings since 2004 when they also had two sets make the Athens Games.

Aaron Shackell led off the nine-day meet in Indianapolis by becoming the first Olympic qualifier by winning the men's 400-meter freestyle.

Alex joined him on the team by finishing second in the women's 200 butterfly.

Gretchen Walsh made her first Olympic Team by winning the 100 butterfly one day after setting a world record in the event.

MORE | U.S. OLYMPIC SWIM TRIALS IN INDIANAPOLIS