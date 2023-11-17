Ware scores 22 points, grabs 12 rebounds to help Indiana move to 3-0 in 89-80 win over Wright State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored a career-high 22 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds as Indiana cruised to an 89-80 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Ware was 9-of-11 shooting to score 20-plus for the second straight game for Indiana, which shot 54% (33 of 61) overall. Malik Reneau added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Trey Galloway scored 15 points and Mackenzie Mgbako had 13.

Indiana is 3-0 for the third-straight season and coach Mike Woodson is 16-1 in November games with the Hoosiers.

Andrew Welage scored 25 points and Tanner Holden added 24 for Wright State (0-3).

Indiana never trailed and had an 11-point lead with 11:29 to play. Welage made a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 surge to pull Wright State to 72-67 with 8:28 remaining, but the Hoosiers answered with an 11-5 spurt and stretched the lead to 71-83 with 4:17 to go. It was its largest lead of the second half.

Indiana faces fifth-ranked UConn on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in the Empire Classic. Wright State plays Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.