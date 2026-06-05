‘Welcome to Indiana!’: Bears move ahead with northwest Indiana stadium project

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Chicago Bears have voted to move forward with a stadium development proposal in northwestern Indiana.

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected,” Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a release Friday.

“We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (R) took things a step further and welcomed the Bears to Indiana.

“Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state!” Braun said in a statement.

Braun, a vocal supporter of the effort to bring the Bears Indiana, continued:

“We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the ’85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before.

Thank you to Speaker Huston, the legislature, and Mayor McDermott for their partnership. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality.”