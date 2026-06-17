Westfield wins boys golf state championship

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- For the second straight year, Westfield is the state champion in boys golf.

The Shamrocks were 16-over par as a team, narrowly beating Center Grove, which was 17-over par as a team. Guerin Catholic rounded out the top three, finishing at 20-over par.

Westfield's Hudson Kutchma won the individual state champion, finishing with a score of 2-under par. He beat Guerin Catholic's Eli Wessel in a two-hole playoff.

Last year, Kutchma finished nine-over par and tied for 34th in the state championship.

Westfield also had the individual state champion last year, with Will Harvey winning at 9-under par.

Alexander Cook, a freshman from Castle, finished third with a score of 1-under par. Drew Carlson from Center Grove finished in fourth at even par. Four golfers tied for fifth, including Homestead's Caden Baker, Zionsville's Max Steiner, Cathedral's Johnny Leaman, and Noblesville's Tyler Marucci.