Avon and Brownsburg face off in rivalry game of the year

AVON — Over 3,000 fans packed the stands at Avon High School on Friday night for the ultimate rivalry matchup as Brownsburg defeated Avon 55-47.

It was more than just a football game. For both Brownsburg and Avon, this annual showdown represents the heart of Hendricks County.

Neighbors, classmates and generations of alumni rallied behind their teams in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

Brownsburg, the defending State Champions and currently ranked No. 1 in Indiana, entered the game with high expectations. Led by standout players and strong community backing, they didn’t disappoint on the field.

“It’s incredible, and you can’t put words to it,” said Jamie Salatich, whose son is Brownsburg’s quarterback. “They just worked so hard.”

Salatich says last season’s state title was a defining moment for the team and the town.

“The whole town came out to celebrate them, and I really feel like that’s part of the reason why they went so far,” she added.

Despite the final score, Avon fans made it clear that their support goes far beyond wins and losses.

“I think something that’s different about Avon is our community,” said one Avon senior. “We don’t have to win every single football game to have people support us."

The school’s motto, “We are Avon. We are one,” echoed throughout the stadium.

It was on signs, T-shirts and in the roar of the student section.

Avon’s Athletic Fields Coordinator Jarred Semski said games like this highlight what high school sports are truly about.

“The student-athletes are great,” Semski said. “That’s why I do what I do it's for the community and for the school.”