What a local golf star will soon have in common with Peyton Manning

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- It feels like Mac Myers lives on the golf course.

"I try to get out here seven days a week, as long as the weather allows it," Myers said.

The soon-to-be Zionsville High School junior is one of the best, young golfers in the state. He's been showcasing those skills at tournaments all across the United States this year, including in Central Indiana. Myers actually led after the second round of this year's Pete and Alice Dye Junior Invitational at Crooked Stick Golf Club.

"I try to balance some where I get to stay home, but this year I've been able to travel the country quite a bit, playing all over," Myers said.

Myers has quickly made a name for himself across the country. He's currently No. 53 in the American Junior Golf Association's national rankings.

"At the end of the day, it's just you vs. you," Myers said. "You're just trying to put out the best score possible. And so I try and not let rankings bother me at all."

Myers is hoping to carry that mindset to the next level when he plays college golf at the University of Tennessee. Myers committed to the Volunteers last month. It's not lost on him that former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning played at Tennessee.

"That was honestly my original pull," Myers said. "I'm in the 317 area code, so Peyton Manning's a walking hero around here. And when I was younger, Tennessee was kind of always on my mind because you see it everywhere you go, pretty much. Anywhere where you see Peyton Manning, you see the University of Tennessee. It's great to be following in his footsteps, which I'm really excited for."

Manning was a winner on the field and Myers is hoping to be a winner on the course as he continues to chase his dream of being a professional golfer.

"I'm going to give professional golf a try," Myers said. "And if I improve, I could definitely see myself going down that path. But, I could really see myself going into a local, professional golfer and being able to teach other people the sport that I love so much."