When can you buy WWE Royal Rumble Indianapolis tickets?

WWE just announced that tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov.15 with pre-sale tickets available Nov. 13.
INDIANAPOLIS — WWE's Royal Rumble wrestling extravaganza is coming to Indianapolis in February. So when can fans buy tickets?

You can register to sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is part of a first-of-its-kind partnership between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp that was announced earlier this year.

Indianapolis will also eventually host a 2-night Wrestlemania event and a 2-night SummerSlam event in the future.

Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Live Events will emanate from arenas across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

More information is available here.

