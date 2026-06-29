Why Colts’ Quenton Nelson believes QB Daniel Jones will return better than ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- In his eight seasons with the Colts, offensive lineman Quenton Nelson has been a model of consistency, earning six All-Pro selections in eight NFL seasons.

Quarterback, however, has been anything but steady in Indy. Nelson has never blocked for the same Week 1 starter in back-to-back years.

That’s set to change. Barring any setbacks in his Achilles rehab from a Week 14 tear last season, quarterback Daniel Jones is on track to start Week 1 for a second straight year. As Jones rehabs, Nelson praised the quarterback’s relentless work ethic and commitment to returning fully healthy.

"Daniels been working his [expletive] off to get better," Nelson said. Endlessly to get better. He's looking great and looking forward to seeing him join back up with us. He's been awesome to play with."

Nelson described why he is confident Jones can return to his same old self for the upcoming season.

"His determination and his work ethic," Nelson said. "It all comes from him giving me confidence that he's going to be even better than he was last year. He's just a dog, and I've loved playing with him, and I love working with him because he works so hard."

Nelson said that observing Jones' determination to get healthy again has made him want to work even harder.

"I feel like the quarterback has to be the leader," Nelson said. "He definitely sets the example every day and sets a standard for the younger quarterbacks, too. Everyone's watching what the starting quarterbacks doing, and he's always doing something to get better. You just love to see that out of your teammate, out of your quarterback, especially."

The Colts have a month off before training camp begins on July 29th.