Why Fever guard Lexie Hull's defense fuels Indiana's success

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fifth-year Fever guard and former 2022 sixth overall draft pick Lexie Hull has been an integral piece to Indiana's foundation throughout the last half-decade.

While her scoring numbers don't necessarily fill up the stat sheet like some, her defensive impact is what's kept her on the floor in countless clutch-time situations.

Hull has experienced the full spectrum of the Indiana Fever's recent history. Since joining the organization, she has seen everything from the franchise's lowest point, a grueling 5-31 season in 2022, to its 2026 campaign, where the team fell just one game short of the WNBA Finals.

The one thing that's remained consistent, though, is her defensive intensity.

"It's just something I've taken personally, the foundation from the first moment I stepped on the court," Hull said. "My coaches were always like, we're starting with defense. I think growing up there's always teams that play zone, and they'll make it easy on the defensive side. My coaches have always said that's the most important part of the game, and we're going to work on it every single day."

Hull's defensive impact has also made her one of the league leaders in drawing offensive fouls over the last couple of seasons.

Hull described the mixture of effort and technique that goes into playing defense at the professional level.

"It's a mix of both, I think there's definitely skill, there's definitely preparation," Hull said. "Studying players tendencies, teams actions, what you can expect to set yourself up so when you can kind of guess what they're going to do, it makes your job a lot easier on that side. There is a lot of film watching, preparation, and studying the game."

While Hull is undoubtedly one of Indiana's defensive anchors, she still left room for ways she can improve on the defensive side.

"Being disciplined, not lunging, not overhelping, not fouling," Hull said. "The list goes on and on."

Hull, a 26-year-old, has also been great at spacing the floor on offense to balance the offense for guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark. Hull has shot 40 percent from the three-point line over the last three seasons and has been a consistent scoring option throughout her time with the Fever.

Hull has totaled 122 steals throughout her five-year career with the Fever.

The Fever are currently 4-2 through the first six games of the 2026 season.