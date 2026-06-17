Why IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal wants to return to RLL for another season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- 37-year-old Graham Rahal has spent the last 20 years driving in the NTT IndyCar series and the last 14 of them with his father's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

The IndyCar veteran is nearing the end of a multi-year contract extension with RLL, which he signed back in November 2023, but Rahal still has more left in the tank.

After debating whether he'd want to return to IndyCar next season, Rahal credited the camaraderie between his two teammates, Louis Foster and Mick Schumacher, as a big reason he'd like to return to RLL.

"My teammates have been awesome, I mean, Louis [Foster] and Mick [Schumacher] are both just super good dudes and funny," Rahal said. "It's just been a good environment. For me, it's been reinvigorating. I feel like, honestly, before this year, I wasn't really considering extending my contract in any way. Breaking news, I'll be the first to say it that I've been starting to have those conversations, and so for me, I think it's really thanks to all of them because it's brought a new life into me."

That 'new life' Rahal described has now carried over into new contract discussions, but nothing has been set in stone just yet. During Monday's AC Golf Classic, Rahal talked about what the process has been like as he aims for another extension.

"We'll see, honestly, I know everybody thinks, oh, your name's on the wall, it's up to you," Rahal said. "It's not actually. The team needs to make the decisions; they've got to decide how long and what my value is and all those things. Dad keeps saying it, if there's other opportunities, don't feel like you've got to stay here, but the reality is I think we're building a pretty darn good team, and I'd love to see that through."

During the 2026 season, Rahal is currently 11th in the IndyCar series standings with 193 points.