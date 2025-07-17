800 volunteers assemble 25,000 ‘period packs’ in WNBA All-Star initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — For those who experience painful monthly periods, a little extra support can make a significant difference.

On Thursday, the WNBA All-Star committee teamed up with Project Period Indy and the Indy Hygiene Hub to assemble 25,000 "Period Packs" and combat period poverty in Central Indiana.

WRTV

Around 800 volunteers gathered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to create essential hygiene kits for women and families in need. WNBA and Fever legend Tamika Catchings in attendance to support the effort.

WRTV

With one in four individuals struggling to afford menstrual products, this initiative is vital.

Stephen Simon, owner of Pacers Sports and Entertainment, emphasized the importance of openly discussing women's health.

"You know, talking about women's health is something we probably wouldn't have done 5 years ago, and there's also a conversation symposium around women and their health —sort of rite of passage, so I think it's important given that we haven't probably always had the opportunity."

The packaged kits, made possible with support from Procter & Gamble, were distributed to various organizations in Central Indiana.