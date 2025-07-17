Basketball camp in Indy empowering girls during WNBA All-Star week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is in the spotlight this week for the WNBA All-Star Game. Activities and events surrounding women's basketball have been scheduled throughout the week to celebrate the game and inspire more young athletes to get involved.

At IU Indy's campus, a special two-day basketball clinic is giving girls the opportunity to learn the game while also gaining valuable life skills.

Campers of varying skill levels and from across the country gathered to participate in drills and games. Kaylin Moorehead, who plays at IU Indy, was helping out.

“It means everything just to give back and pour energy into the girls and be a mentor in some kind of way,” said Moorehead.

The clinic is a collaboration between the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Group 1001 and the Women’s Sports Foundation. Their mission: to use sports as a tool to uplift and open doors for girls.

“Here we just really want to introduce the girls to basketball and sport in general,” said Morgan Murphy with Group 1001. “We know how much sport can open up doors for girls and youth of all different ages.”

For many, it’s a brand new experience.

“I’ve played basketball with my friends, but I’ve never played competitively, so this is like a first for me, and I enjoy it so far,” said Isabella Mordasiewicz, who traveled from Connecticut to attend.

“You get to make friends, and overall it’s a great learning experience,” Mordasiewicz added. “You get to learn from the college athletes and get to meet a bunch of new people.”

With the WNBA All-Star Game in town, many campers said they’ve found inspiration in watching professional athletes.

“I love the WNBA, that really inspired me to actually play basketball, really,” one camper shared.

Off the court, the girls worked on vision boards and STEM activities, reinforcing the idea that success goes beyond sports.

“Being able to sprinkle in some empowerment, some life lessons in there is really wonderful as well — to not just uplift them as athletes but in their regular lives as well,” said Murphy.