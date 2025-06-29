Caitlin Clark named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Captain

INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for Indiana Fever fans: Caitlin Clark has been named one of the captains for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

This marks her second consecutive All-Star selection. Clark earned her captain status after receiving the most votes in the league, totaling an impressive 1,293,526 votes.

The All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Fever. The starting eight players will be revealed on June 30 during ESPN’s NBA Free Agency segment at 7 p.m.

As a captain, Clark will draft her team alongside fellow captain Napheesa Collier. Fans can tune in to see the draft results during a special hour-long segment of ESPN’s WNBA Countdown on July 8 at 7 p.m.

In her sophomore season, Clark has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. She opened the 2025 season with a triple-double against the Chicago Sky, making her the fastest player ever in WNBA history to reach both 350 assists and 800 points, achieving these milestones in just 42 games.

This season alone, Clark has notched four double-doubles and recently scored 32 points against the New York Liberty, just three points shy of her career high. She also set personal bests for three-pointers (seven) and field goals (11) in that game.

Clark joins an elite group of Indiana Fever players who have received multiple All-Star nominations, including Tamika Catchings and Katie Douglas.