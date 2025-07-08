Caitlin Clark selects roster for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark, one of this year's WNBA All-Star captains and Indiana Fever guard, chose her roster for the WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday, according to the Fever.

Clark selected fellow Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston No.1 overall, followed by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Clark also selected Kelsey Mitchell with her first pick in the reserve’s round, ensuring all three Fever players will team up together on June 19 in Indianapolis.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the game’s other captain, selected New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart with the second overall pick.

Clark’s final two starter selections include reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark rounded out her squad with the additions of Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, a pair of Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, as well as Las Vegas Aces Jackie Young and Kayla Thornton from the Golden State Valkyries.

Rosters for both teams are as follows:

Team Clark

1. Caitlin Clark (IND)

2. Aliyah Boston (IND)

3. Sabrina Ionescu (NYL)

4. A’ja Wilson (LVA)

5. Satou Sabally (PHX)

6. Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

7. Gabby Williams (SEA)

8. Sonia Citron (WAS)

9. Kiki Iriafen (WAS)

10. Jackie Young (LVA)

11. Kayla Thornton (GSV)

Team Collier

1. Napheesa Collier (MIN)

2. Breanna Stewart (NYL)

3. Allisha Gray (ATL)

4. Nneka Ogwumike (SEA)

5. Paige Bueckers (DAL)

6. Courtney Williams (MIN)

7. Skylar Diggins (SEA)

8. Angel Reese (CHI)

9. Alyssa Thomas (PHX)

10. Kelsey Plum (LAS)

11. Rhyne Howard (ATL)

You can catch all the WNBA All-Star action on WRTV.