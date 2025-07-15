Caitlin Clark to compete in WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is set to participate in the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest on Friday night of WNBA All-Star weekend. This will be Clark’s first-ever professional three-point contest.

Clark is a highlight of this year’s WNBA All-Star festivities, taking place in downtown Indy, as she has been chosen as one of two team captains for the All-Star Game on Saturday. She will be joined by her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell as they aim to defend their home court against Napheesa Collier’s team.

Last season, Clark set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a single season, knocking down 122 shots from beyond the arc. She broke the previous Indiana Fever record of 102 set by Kelsey Mitchell in 2023. Clark's 122 three-pointers also led the entire WNBA for 2024 and was just four short of the league record held by Sabrina Ionescu. Notably, she set a WNBA record for the most three-pointers by a rookie. So far this season, she has made 28 three-pointers in just 12 games.

This year, Clark will compete against the likes of Ionescu and rookie Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics. The full list of participants can be found here .

