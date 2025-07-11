Carla Bryant, Indiana Fever superfan, breast cancer survivor and advocate

INDIANAPOLIS — Carla Bryant is a devoted fan of the Indiana Fever, a passion she proudly showcases with her extensive collection of jerseys.

"My friends gifted me a pair of shoes that say 'Fever' and 'Jersey Girl' after I completed my treatments," Bryant said.

Bryant’s enthusiasm for the Fever has flourished amid personal challenges. In November of last year, she received an abnormal mammogram that led to two surgical procedures and extensive testing. "It came out of nowhere," she recalled.

On June 24, 2025, she celebrated ringing the bell, signaling the end of her treatment journey.

“You do have a second chance sometimes, but you have to bring attention to it. We need more money and support for research to find cures for all types of cancer," she emphasized.

This weekend, 500 women have a chance to participate in an initiative aimed at uplifting breast cancer research through healthy breast tissue donations.

"Without research, there are no cures," Dr. Michele Cote, Director at Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The donated tissue will be sent to researchers globally, allowing them to compare it with normal healthy tissue against tissue altered by disease. The goal is to advance early detection methods and potential cures for breast cancer.

This important effort is part of the WNBA All-Star Cure event. The collaboration between the WNBA All-Star Host Committee and the IU Komen Tissue Bank serves as a powerful call to action.

"We’ve got to continue the research. We’ve got to find a cure. It hits home all around you and changes your life forever," Bryant added passionately.

For more information on how to sign up or donate, click here.