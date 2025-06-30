Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Children's Museum dinos ready to slam dunk All-Star Weekend in new WNBA gear

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum is transforming its iconic dinosaurs with vibrant WNBA All-Star decorations to kick off the weekend’s excitement.

On Monday, the museum unveiledl custom dinosaur decor to celebrate the upcoming festivities.

At the corner of 30th and Meridian Streets, the adult dinosaur dons a custom-made bright red whistle and features a giant WNBA All-Star painted basketball beneath its foot, all crafted by the museum’s in-house production team.

In addition to the dinosaur decor, The Children’s Museum will host the "All-Star Shoot for the Stars," a thrilling three-day event and exhibition in collaboration with NASA, running from July 17 to July 19. This event aims to celebrate women in sports and space, making it a perfect complement to the WNBA All-Star weekend.

The All-Star Weekend will run from July 18th to 19th. The main event, the WNBA All-Star Game, will take place on July 19th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WRTV.

