Court revealed for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 WNBA All-Star court design was released on Friday.

According to the WNBA, the design features “heat wave” sidelines and lanes, which represent the true heat wave of excitement and fever pitch of growth across the league.

The orange lines follow the Line 'Em Up campaign, emphasizing the WNBA three-point line and inclusion and representation of women's basketball.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025

The Indiana Fever colors are featured along with the 19 stars of the Indiana flag, and WNBA team logos are featured on the baselines.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend is happening July 18-19 in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on WRTV.

More information about the AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend can be found HERE.