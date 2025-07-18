Empowering the next generation: Central Indiana students thrive in WNBA All-Star Ambassador program

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-five high school juniors and seniors from Central Indiana are gaining valuable life skills and making lasting memories as they participate in the All-Star Ambassador Program.

The program is a unique initiative spearheaded by the WNBA All-Star Host Committee in collaboration with the Marion County Commission on Youth (MCCOY).

This innovative program aims to empower young women, providing them with essential tools to build resilience, confidence, and leadership skills.

“I think it's so inspiring that they're taking the time out to specifically pour into women, especially with how the WNBA is really becoming more and more prominent... women are representing more and more spaces in the world,” participant Mallory Hanson said.

“I’ve made a lot of great bonds that I think I'll have for like, the rest of my life… I've gained a lot of confidence and leadership skills in this cohort that is really going to help me in the future,” participant Lilly Hall said.

The WNBA All Star Host Committee also chose MCCOY for its legacy grant project.

“With the help of United Way, who matched their grant, we completely renovated this space, which is used by the community,” Liz Coit, the President of the Marion County Commission on Youth said.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, the young ambassadors are looking forward to experiencing the event firsthand.

“I think I'm looking forward most to the actual game itself. We get to see the orange carpet with all the players. We get to sit in on Good Morning America. We get to just really connect with the community and see what women's sports are all about," Hanson said.