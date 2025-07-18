Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull to compete in 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever has been selected to participate in the 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest, set for Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hull replaces her teammate Caitlin Clark, who is out with a right groin injury.

This marks Hull's first appearance at the WNBA All-Star Weekend. She has been having an impressive season, currently ranking fourth in the league for three-point shooting percentage at 46.8%. Hull has made 29 of her 62 attempts this season, just shy of her 47.1% from last year.

In the contest, she will compete against notable players such as Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), and Kelsey Plum (LA Sparks). Notably, Gray and Ionescu are the past two winners of the contest.

The change in competitors was announced after Caitlin Clark revealed that she would not participate in the contest or the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark suffered a right groin injury during the final moments of the Fever's recent victory over the Connecticut Sun.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Clark expressed the need to focus on her recovery, emphasizing the importance of resting her body.