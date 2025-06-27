Indianapolis gets ready for WNBA All-Star Game: Welcoming fans and giving back to the community

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is buzzing in anticipation of the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game. Visitors to the Circle City will be greeted by a distinctive court design, showing that basketball runs deep in the veins of the Hoosier State.

"These graphics aren't just a symbol of the game; they are a statement about visibility, equity and how far we've come," said Tamika Catchings, a former star of the Indiana Fever.

In addition to welcoming fans, the WNBA All-Star Host Committee is making a positive impact in the community. They have assisted the Fletcher Place Community Center in completing several projects aimed at enhancing the services offered to local families and the children they serve.

"The work that Fletcher Place does here with children, early childhood education support for families in this neighborhood, and it's right in our neighborhood—the field house—it's just really important to us. It's something that will be here for decades to come—much longer than the event will be—and will have a positive impact on this neighborhood," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

One feature of the community upgrades is a vibrant mural created by local artist Boxx The Artist. She collaborated with community members to ensure that the mural reflects the values and voices of those living in the area.

"I hope that people take away from this community place a bit of themselves—being seen, being heard, being valued and being uplifted," Boxx said about her work on the mural for Fletcher Place.

Beyond their philanthropic efforts, the All-Star Host Committee is engaging fans with an interactive scavenger hunt. The prize? Tickets to next month's All-Star Game.

"We are going to do trivia in 20 locations in 17 cities where people can win prizes and free giveaways in an interactive one-hour display," explained Dianna Boyce, a WNBA All-Star Project Consultant.

This initiative is designed to create memorable experiences for fans while leaving a lasting impact on the Indianapolis community.

"It's why we do what we do to grow the game of basketball and support our community," Raines added.

To find out more about the scavenger hunt and discover all the locations involved, click here.