Indianapolis prepares for WNBA All-Star Weekend with Tamika Catchings mural

INDIANAPOLIS — As the city gears up to welcome thousands of basketball fans for the WNBA All-Star Weekend next month, a vibrant new mural honoring local legend and WNBA superstar Tamika Catchings is now complete along Mass Ave.

WRTV

Mural artist Nate Baranowski's piece captures and celebrates Catching's multifaceted career.

“At the very top, we have the 2012 WNBA Championship. We have her career at Tennessee. We have her as a motivational speaker, her doing a backpack drive with the Catch the Stars Foundation. We have her being a commentator for SEC Network,” Baranowski explained.

WRTV

Baranowski's selection to create this mural was no small feat; the Indy Arts Council issued an international call for artists in 2024, receiving 98 applications before narrowing it down to four finalists who submitted concept designs.

“When I met Tamika, and we interviewed her as finalists for this project, a lot of it was learning about her infectious, high energy personality, so I wanted to capture that with some very vibrant colors and this very swirly, high, energetic composition," Baranowski shared.

Being chosen for this project is an honor for Baranowski.

WRTV

“It's a big responsibility. So I feel like the weight of trying to represent Tamika well and try to create something that people will enjoy for many years,” he said.

He isn’t working alone; Butler University student and emerging artist Brooke McGee has been apprenticing with Baranowski as part of the project.

“It's amazing. I've learned so much already. Nate is like a fantastic painter. It's going way quicker than I thought it would,” McGee remarked.

WRTV

The duo began painting the mural last week and expects to complete it by Friday evening.

Baranowski, from South Bend, is thrilled to be contributing to the excitement surrounding the Indiana Fever and the WNBA All-Star Game.

“It's great to have something local so I can show my friends and family, and point to and it's great too, having met Tamika, to be able to showcase her life. I think that's the greatest honor, is being able to take someone's incredible life and try to capture it in art.”