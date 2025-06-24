IndyGo to offer free rides for WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate the first-ever WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, IndyGo is providing free rides on July 18-19.

This offer, sponsored by Pacers Sports and Entertainment, aims to enhance the fan experience during the events downtown.

IndyGo announced that fans attending the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse can catch almost any bus route heading downtown or use the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located just a block away from the venue.

For those attending events at the Indiana Convention Center, Route 8 and IndyGo's Red and Purple Bus Rapid Transit lines are available. Westbound Route 8 riders can board at the Washington Street and Senate Avenue stop, while eastbound riders can use the Maryland and Missouri streets stop. BRT riders can get on at Statehouse Station and walk one block to the convention center.

If you’re going to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Route 8 will also take you there. Westbound riders can board at the Washington and West streets stop, and eastbound riders can use the Washington Street and Schumacher Way stop. The amphitheater is close to these stops.

IndyGo

To enjoy your free ride, simply plan your trip using one of these four options: Google Maps (choose the transit option), the MyStop app, IndyGo’s Trip Planner, or by calling IndyGo’s Customer Care Center at 317-635-3344.

With free rides, fans can avoid traffic and parking hassles while enjoying the excitement of WNBA All-Star Weekend.