Jr. Hoops camps ignite passion for basketball in Indiana's next generation

INDIANAPOLIS– This weekend, all eyes will be on the Circle City as it rolls out the orange carpet for the WNBA All-Star festivities, celebrating the top female athletes in professional basketball.

However, the excitement in Indiana extends beyond the All-Star game, as Pacers Sports and Entertainment has been actively nurturing the next generation of players through Jr. Hoops basketball camps held throughout the state.

At the Greenwood Community Center this week, children are honing their skills on the court while reveling in the joy of the game. Participants range from eager beginners to more experienced young athletes, all working together to develop their basketball talents.

“It’s really fun because if you like basketball they have a lot of moves to help you get better,” said Elizabeth Plavsic, a young player at the camp.

“They focus on getting your dribbling better and making sure you're shooting with correct form,” player Kyle Sidhom said.

Brice Buels, Youth Basketball Growth Manager at Pacers Sports and Entertainment, emphasized that the goal of the camp is not just about developing skills on the court, but also about fostering a passion for the game.

“The end goal, obviously, is to become Pacers and Fever fans, but at the end of the day, we want to help them excel in their basketball career. Also find that joy and passion within the sport, because basketball teaches a lot of life lessons as well,” Buels said.