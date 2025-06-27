Legends Game showcases, celebrates Indiana basketball at WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The spotlight will shine brightly on women's basketball next month during the WNBA All-Star Game. Scheduled for July 19, the event will feature the Legends Game, showcasing the history and talent of Indiana’s female basketball players.

“Indiana is the epicenter of basketball,” said Austin Taylor, a member of the host committee focused on community outreach. "It’s special to have the attention on the women’s basketball world here in Indianapolis.”

The Legends Game, part of WNBA Live, will take place at the Indiana Convention Center. It will feature 14 to 16 of the most prominent high school female basketball players from Indiana over the last 30 years, known for their exceptional talent and accomplishments.

“It gives us a way to showcase our craft that maybe wasn’t always respected in the past,” Taylor said.

Among the players set to compete is Bria Goss. The Ben Davis graduate is a former McDonald's All-American and 2011 Indiana Miss Basketball who now serves on the radio broadcast team for the Indiana Fever.

“The identity of these women who are playing now and the women that used to play sets such a standard for our younger kids,” Goss said. “If you are not true to yourself, then who are you trying to fool?”

With the WNBA All-Star Game just weeks away, the host committee is excited to provide a platform that highlights the achievements of women in sports and inspires the next generation of athletes.

Goss is ready to showcase what Indiana basketball is all about.

“For those who say we can’t hoop anymore—lace up and get on the court with us,” Goss said.

As basketball fans await this anticipated event, the Legends Game promises to be a celebration of talent and a testament to the growth of women’s basketball.

Players in the Legends Game include:



Sarah Nord: 2000 Indiana Miss Basketball from Jeffersonville

Maya Makalusky: 2025 Indiana Miss Basketball from Hamilton Southeastern

Katie Gearlds: 2003 Indiana Miss Basketball from Beech Grove

Bria Goss: 2011 Indiana Miss Basketball from Ben Davis

Jorie Allen: 2019 Indiana Miss Basketball from Bedford North Lawrence

Katlyn Gilbert: 2018 McDonald's All-American

Jayla Smith: 2021 Indiana Miss Basketball from Lawrence North

More information on WNBA Live can be found HERE.