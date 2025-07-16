Local talent to shine as WNBA All-Star Weekend showcases dance to entertain fans

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis will transform into a vibrant stage this weekend, as the WNBA All-Star Weekend arrives with not just basketball, but the celebration of art and dance.

Local dancers of all styles are uniting for a series of dynamic activations, showcasing their talent and creativity.

Among the talented dancers featured is Ashley Lain, a tap dancer from Indianapolis. For Lain, this opportunity is not just about performing; it’s a significant milestone in her career.

“This is like a resume line: I danced at WNBA All-Star Weekend as part of the entertainment for all the fans,” said Lain.

WRTV

She expressed her enthusiasm for performing in a city where opportunities for tap dancers can be limited. “As a tap dancer, there’s not a lot of work for us, especially maybe in a city that doesn’t have a big tap hub. So it is like an honor to be able to present myself as a tap dancer to the city.”

Dancer Cuong Tran shares a similar passion and vision for the weekend. He hopes that the WNBA All-Star festivities will inspire dancers across Central Indiana and broaden their horizons.

“I think a lot of people think they need to move out to like LA or somewhere in California or New York to make dance a living. I think being part of this event is going to show folks that you don’t got to move anywhere. You know, we can do it here in Indiana, in Indianapolis,” Tran stated.

WRTV

Tran will play an active role this weekend by teaching a pop-up dance class on Monument Circle following Saturday's All-Star Bounce event. He will also showcase his skills as an emcee for an all-women dance battle, an event he is eagerly anticipating. “It's going to be crazy... We have so much talent in Indiana,” Tran said.

Both Tran and Lain were selected from over 100 dancers who responded to a call for talent issued by the Indy Dance Council, an organization dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the dance community in Indianapolis.

“For us, dance is part of life. Dance is part of culture. Everybody dances a little bit, shaking it in your kitchen absolutely counts. That is how we celebrate, that's how we express, that's how we mourn. It's dance,” Mariel Greenlee, the artistic director of the Indy Dance Council, explained.

WRTV

Sarah Farnsley, managing director of the Indy Dance Council, added that the organization is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the WNBA.

“Our organization's only about three years old, and before us, there wasn't really so much of a way to gather all the groups together,” she expressed, highlighting the growth of the local dance community.

The partnership with the WNBA was a natural fit, given that approximately 72% of the dance community is female.

“There's a massive female-led presence in both of those communities. So I think a ton of crossover is natural, but it's also a way to really showcase a lot of the incredible talent that we have in the city, in the dance space.”

WRTV

Greenlee hopes that fans will come out to support the dancers this weekend. Dance performances will be showcased on the south end of Monument Circle, near the Conrad Hotel and at the Indiana Convention Center.

The entire community is invited to join in the festivities for Indy’s hottest dance jam, which kicks off on Friday night on Monument Circle. The event opens with pop-up performances by Dance Kaleidoscope and the Indy Project before dozens of local dancers ignite the dance floor from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As Indianapolis rolls out the red carpet for All-Star festivities, the city’s dancers are ready to showcase their passion, creativity, and talent, making this All-Star Weekend a celebration of both basketball and the vibrant rhythm of dance.