Mayor Hogsett proclaims July as Fever and WNBA All-Star Month in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has officially declared the entire month of July as "Fever and WNBA All-Star Month" in the city.

“I, Indy Mayor of the City of Indianapolis, Indy Mayor Joe, do hereby proudly proclaim—the entire month, not just a day—as Fever and WNBA All-Star Month in Indianapolis,” he announced.

This season, the Indiana Fever has continued to show success, recently winning the league’s Commissioner’s Cup by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 74-59. Two Fever players, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, will also serve as team captain and All-Star starter.

In his proclamation, Hogsett also noted how the Indiana Fever continues to “shatter attendance records and drive unprecedented interest in women’s basketball.”

The Mayor’s proclamation serves as a reminder for Indianapolis residents to rally around the Indiana Fever as they prepare for an exciting All-Star Weekend.

Indianapolis will host the 21st WNBA All-Star Game on July 19. The events will include the game, along with the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on July 18. The excitement will be broadcast on WRTV.

Indy DPW crews have temporarily renamed downtown streets after the names of WNBA teams—such as "Sun Boulevard" and "Minnesota Lane"—complete with the Lynx logo on the side, adding to the festive atmosphere.