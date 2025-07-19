WNBA All-Star festivities on pause due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA All-Star festivities have been temporarily suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment announced the closure via an X post, stating that Indy’s home court activations are on hold.

WEATHER ALERT 🚨 Due to inclement weather in the area, Indy's Home Court activations are temporarily closed.



Please execute your personal safety plan and stay tuned to Pacers Sports & Entertainment social media channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/jyiV4EuWCJ — Pacers Sports & Entertainment (@PacersSportsEnt) July 19, 2025

Fans are encouraged to follow social media for updates regarding the reopening of the events.

This is a developing story.