WNBA All-Star festivities on pause due to weather

Pacers Sports &amp; Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA All-Star festivities have been temporarily suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment announced the closure via an X post, stating that Indy’s home court activations are on hold.

Fans are encouraged to follow social media for updates regarding the reopening of the events.

This is a developing story.

