WNBA All-Star initiative combats period poverty with 25,000 pack giveaway at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee is joining forces with Project Period Indy and Indy Hygiene Hub to tackle a pressing issue in Central Indiana: access to menstrual health products.

With the generous support of Procter & Gamble, the partnership aims to assemble and distribute 25,000 "Period Packs" to those facing period poverty in the region.

On Thursday, July 17, around 800 volunteers will come together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to assemble these essential hygiene packs ahead of the WNBA All-Star weekend, which takes place on July 18-19.

Individuals interested in volunteering can participate from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at IMS and sign up here.

“This partnership with the WNBA All-Star Host Committee gives visibility to an often overlooked issue—period poverty,” said Angie Katinas, founder of Project Period Indy. “One in four individuals struggles to afford period products, and this effort helps bridge that gap. Together, we’re not only meeting a critical need but empowering volunteers to be part of a solution that will impact lives throughout Indiana.”

This initiative coincides with the WNBA's annual Changemakers event, which focuses on advancing and empowering underrepresented groups through sports. Led by Project Period Indy and Indy Hygiene Hub, the effort is projected to provide a year's supply of menstrual health products to those in need.

For more information about WNBA All-Star 2025 event, click here.