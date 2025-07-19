WNBA All-Star Reads initiative inspires Indiana's youth

INDIANAPOLIS – In a powerful move to bolster childhood literacy, the WNBA All-Star Host Committee launched the All-Star Reads initiative this summer, distributing books featuring notable female athletes to 100 libraries and nonprofit organizations across Indiana.

Among those benefiting from this program is “Why Aren’t You Smiling,” also known as W.A.Y.S., an organization dedicated to empowering children facing mental health challenges.

“Not too many people get excited about reading,” said Mavis Washington, Executive Director and Co-Founder of W.A.Y.S.

With a passion for basketball and education, Washington expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with the WNBA.

"We are true to this. We're not new to this, because literacy is something that we push here at Why Aren't You Smiling, because it opens up so many doors for kids when they can read,” Washington said.

The organization has received ten specially selected books from the WNBA, each highlighting the stories of women excelling in various sports, including gymnastics, track, basketball, and tennis.

“We needed a lot more books, and it was really nice of them to send them over,” said student Alyssa Cleven.

At W.A.Y.S., Washington combined the joys of basketball with reading, turning literacy into an engaging activity. The kids read a page, shoot a basket and add up the points. At the end, they win prizes from the WNBA.

"Cups, bookmarks, flags, so we're all excited," Washington continued. "We're trying to win those prizes by gaining points, but they have to read or do some type of literacy activity, and then they could go shoot."

"I'm reading to get the knowledge for school so I can be like smart," Leilani Ramos said,

As the initiative continues to thrive, Leilani has a message for the WNBA All-Star Host Committee:

"Thank you for sending this to us, guys. We love you!!"

The All-Star Reads initiative not only promotes literacy but also empowers young minds to believe in their potential, proving that reading can indeed open doors to a brighter future.