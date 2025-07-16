WNBA All-Stars spark inspiration for local girls' basketball players

INDIANAPOLIS — Amidst the countdown to the WNBA All-Star Weekend, excitement is bubbling among local girls' basketball players in Indianapolis.

This year’s festivities not only celebrate the top talents in women’s basketball but also shine a spotlight on the rising stars in the community.

The All-Star Host Committee is committed to keeping fans engaged and active, especially young girls who aspire to make their mark in sports. Local players are expressing how the recognition brought to women’s basketball through events like this is incredibly inspiring.

Kamrah Banks, a standout athlete at Crispus Attucks, emphasized the importance of visibility for female athletes.

WRTV

“I feel like that’s important because we get overlooked a lot because we’re women,” Banks said. “Some think we can do less, that our games are not as entertaining, but we can do just as much as the men. We can do just as much as anyone else.”

Banks is not just a passionate advocate for women's sports; she's also making headlines on the court.

She recently broke a long-standing record set by the legendary Oscar Robertson, scoring an impressive 63 points in a single game, surpassing Robertson's previous record of 62. She reached the milestone of her 1,000th point during her junior season and has already committed to continue her basketball journey at the University of Central Florida after graduating next spring.

“It’s encouraging to see the notoriety, more visibility on TV, and appropriate compensation for female athletes. They deserve as much as the men. I think it's crucial for women to speak out about these injustices and show younger girls they should stand up for what they believe in," Banks said.

Teammates Sevan Walls and Nola Moore share Banks’ passion.

WRTV

With basketball deeply rooted in their veins, they are equally thrilled about the WNBA All-Star festivities.

“We’ve never had something like this here, and to see those people in the positions I want to be in is amazing. The WNBA All-Star Game brings attention to women’s sports, and it’s inspiring to think that in a couple of years, I could be part of something like this,” said Walls.

The local players stress the importance of hard work and perseverance.

“Mental health is important. Take care of it,” Walls said.

“No matter what happens, your journey is yours. It's different from everyone else’s, and that’s okay,” Banks added.

WRTV

This week serves not only as a celebration of basketball but also as an empowering platform for young female athletes to dream big and aim high.

Girls are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #WNBAAllStar2025 and #GirlsGetInTheGame.