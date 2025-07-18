WNBA Junior League Clinic inspires young girls

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 100 young girls recently had the exciting opportunity to participate in the WNBA Junior League Clinic, where they laced up new sneakers and learned from WNBA players and coaches.

For many, this event was more than just basketball; it was about chasing their dreams.

Eleven-year-old Julianna Wilder shared her feelings about the clinic: "It means a lot to me because one day I wanna be able to be in the WNBA."

Julianna represents countless young athletes who look up to professional players and aspire to join their ranks.

Another participant, Teagen Jates, said, "I watch the WNBA all the time. I watch CC [Caitlin Clark] and I think it's so cool."

She plans to use the advice she receives at the clinic during upcoming tryouts. "It means I am bettering myself, and I can take some advice from them. I love watching," she said.

Candice Haynes, Junior WNBA Director of Youth Basketball Development, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for young girls in sports.

"We want young girls to feel like they have a place in sports. We know they have benefits playing sports and making sure we are being very intentional in connecting them," Haynes said.

She also reminded participants: "Have fun with it; it's not always about playing in the WNBA; there are so many steps before that."

The clinic not only aims to develop basketball skills but also nurtures friendships and a love for the game.