WNBA All-Star Game tickets to go on sale April 29

INDIANAPOLIS — We're only 100 days out from the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Indianapolis will be the epicenter of a weekend filled with fan-focused activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Indiana Fever will host the game on Saturday, July 19, as well as WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18. Tickets to Friday and Saturday’s main events will go live at 2 p.m. on April 29 and are expected to sell quickly, according to a news release.

“We are beyond excited to be just 100 days away from hosting the biggest weekend in women’s professional basketball right here in Indianapolis,” said WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Founding Chair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines.. “This is going to be an unforgettable experience for our community, and we’re ready to tip off an exciting lineup of activations and welcome fans from all over the world to the home of basketball.”

Fans can also look forward to the first-ever Fever Fest, a one-of-a-kind comedy and musical festival, during two sessions on Saturday, July 19, hosted by the Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Hartbeat, the global entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, according to the release.

The festival’s star-studded talent lineup, which will include the All-Star game’s halftime performer, will be announced, and tickets will be available to purchase on May 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased on their respective on-sale dates HERE.

WNBA Live will return for the fourth straight year on July 18 and 19, according to the release. Fans will get the chance to meet the WNBA's biggest stars and celebrate basketball, fashion, music and culture at the Indiana Convention Center. WNBA Live tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.