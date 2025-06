INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game may be sold out, but fans can still enjoy some of the fun planned during the All-Star Game weekend.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced on social media that tickets for WNBA Live go on sale Thursday at noon.

Part of WNBA All-Star weekend, WNBA Live is described as the intersection of basketball, entertainment and culture.

WNBA Live is taking place July 18-19 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.