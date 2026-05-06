Worlds collide for ‘Pacers and Racers’ Saturday at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Nembhard will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series race.

Last year, it was Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce who rode in the IndyCar two-seater ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix.

This past season, Nembhard played in 57 games, averaging a career-high 16.9 points and 7.7 assists per game.

Nembhard was selected 31st overall by the Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix will start at approximately 4:55 p.m. EDT. To see the entire schedule for the weekend, click here.