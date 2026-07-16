WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes to Indy this September

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Wrestling fans across Indiana received big news on Thursday with the announcement that WWE Friday Night SmackDown will come to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Sept. 25.

The event in downtown Indy will be one of 14 new WWE events taking place in the United States this fall. The events include Raw, SmackDown, and Worlds Collide, with several WWE superstars set to make appearances.

The WWE announced that Friday Night SmackDown tickets will go on sale starting July 24 at 10 a.m., with presale access beginning July 23 at 10 a.m.

September's event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.