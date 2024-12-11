Watch Now
WWE Smackdown added to Royal Ruble weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will take place Friday, Jan. 31 before Royal Rumble on Feb. 1. Tickets for both events are available now
INDIANAPOLIS — Another WWE event has been added to the Royal Rumble weekend in Indianapolis.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will take place Friday, Jan. 31 before Royal Rumble on Feb. 1.

Tickets for both events are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

The event is part of a first-of-its-kind partnership between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp that was announced earlier this year. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE live events will take place in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville throughout the partnership.

Royal Rumble will also stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m.

