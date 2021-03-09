You can purchase NCAA Final Four fan cutouts that help local charities

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is selling cardboard cutouts for The Big Dance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cutouts cost $100 and the money raised is for a good cause. Proceeds will benefit the United Way's Central Indiana COVID-19 Recovery and Rebound effort and Hilinski's Foundation.

Cutouts will be on display throughout the Final Four and serve as a way to enhance the atmosphere and visual presence in the stadium.

Quantities of cutouts are limited and are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Click here to order.

