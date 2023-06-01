Watch Now
Zach Edey to return to Purdue, withdraws from NBA draft

Michael Conroy/AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 9:46 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 21:56:32-04

WEST LAFAYETTE — Zach Edey will be returning to Purdue for another season.

Center Zach Edey announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Purdue and withdrawing from the NBA draft.

Minutes later, Purdue confirmed the return of the 2023 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year.

“The jersey is back on the rack. One more year with @Zach_Edey,” Purdue men’s basketball’s Tweet read.

Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Purdue Boilermakers last season.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft is Thursday at midnight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

