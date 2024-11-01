St. Paul resident retires after 50 years of Halloween tradition

ST. PAUL — This year marks the 50th for a Halloween tradition in the town of St. Paul.

For one woman, all the ghouls and goblins are the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

“They know her as the Halloween mother,” one resident said.

“You can go to Dee’s house year-round and there’s Halloween stuff there. In her kitchen, her decor is witchy,” said another.

Neighbors agree: Dolores “Dee” Hogg is the head of Halloween in their Decatur County community.

“This is the one day a year you can have so much fun. Nobody criticizes what you’re wearing. Total strangers give ya candy. Kids have a blast," Hogg said.

She embraces the weird, makes her own costumes and her greatest joy is seeing the smiles on trick-or-treaters’ faces.

Hogg started the Annual St. Paul Halloween Parade & Party in 1974.

“It’s a way to celebrate the community. 90 percent of the people are from St. Paul or surrounding St. Paul," Richard Rampley with St. Paul Kiwanis said.

His club helps sponsor the celebration.

Kiwanis provides money for the venue, prizes for the costume contests and of course, loads of candy.

“Kiwanis is about serving kids. What better holiday can we celebrate other than Halloween," Rampley said.

This year happens to be Hogg’s last.

“I’m in heart failure. And I don’t have very much energy any more. So this year, that’s why I’m retiring. I just can’t do it anymore," Hogg said.

But she’s leaving it in good hands.

Her son and daughter in law, Robb and Sue Ann Flint are taking the reins.

“For the kids. And for his mom. To keep something going that she started and keep it going for the town and the community," Flint said.

And Hogg says there’s one other person with just as much Halloween Spirit as her: Randy McGraw.

“I’m different. I am. I’m different," McGraw said.

The “Halloween Man” has had the most eccentric house on the block for the past 17 years.

“My son and daughter in law bought me this hearse," he said. “It’s an addiction. It might be worse than drugs. I don’t know. Can’t say no."

McGraw drives an actual hearse and lives in a purple house bursting with devilish decor.

He and Hogg agree: the holiday is all for the children.

“When you look at a two-year-old kid and when they say ‘this is awesome’ you know you’ve hit home," he said.

The St. Paul Halloween Parade & Party starts at 6 p.m. at the St. Paul Gym.