Staying cool at the State Fair during its final weekend, with heat index values over 100

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the final weekend for the Indiana State Fair, and as we all know, it is going to be a hot one.

“We have lots of indoor exhibit space. It's 18,000 square feet of air conditioning. We have over a million square feet of air-conditioned buildings all around the property," Anna Whelchel, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, said.

There is so much to enjoy at the Indiana State Fair. But in the fair's final hours of the season, the weather won't be playing fair.

"Make sure that when you're here at the fair, you get inside and cool off, stay hydrated. You can bring in your own water bottle, and we also have water refill stations all around the property," Whelchel said.

You can also find many exhibits to step inside and enjoy getting a break from the heat. Whelchel shares a few indoor attractions that may pique your interest.

"You've got to visit the animals in the barns. We also have the Big Top Circus. We also have our Indiana Arts building,” said Whelchel. "The Vinyl Revival. It's been one of our most popular attractions we've ever had here at the Indiana State Fair.”

You can also find SPF sunscreen stations throughout the fair.

"I actually came on Wednesday,” Julia Lawson said. “I think this will be my last one. It's going to be hot."

Lawson tells WRTV she's not sure if she'll make a third appearance before the fair is over.

"I see there was like a vinyl record place to go look at arts to look at Pigs and horses, so a lot of fun things to do inside as well," Lawson said.

The Indiana State Fair closes on Sunday, August 17.