‘Sweet Valley High’ Star Brittany Daniel Had A Baby Using A Donor Egg From Her Twin, Cynthia

Best known for her roles as Jessica Wakefield in the teen drama series “Sweet Valley High” and as Kelly Pitts in the comedy-drama series “The Game,” actor Brittany Daniel has experienced her share of success and struggles. In 2011, she sought medical treatment for excruciating back pain, night sweats and flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Although she has been cancer-free since 2014, going through chemotherapy significantly diminished her chances of ever having children. However, Daniel recently revealed in an interview with People that she recently became a mother!

“I always thought I’d be the first to get married and start a family,” Brittany told People. “But I was serious about my career, and I was having a good time.” However, her twin sister, Cynthia, who played opposite Brittany as Elizabeth Wakefield in Sweet Valley High, retired from acting and started a career in photography. She married “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser, with whom she has three children: Ryland (17), Colt (13) and Steely (8), shown in this photo with her mother and aunt on Brittany’s Facebook page. In 2017, Brittany married Adam Touni, a broker associate. When she asked her twin to consider donating her own eggs so they could try to have a baby, Cynthia was quick to agree. “I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her,” Cynthia shared with People. “I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?” Brittany said she was heartbroken when three in vitro fertilization attempts were unsuccessful, and she contemplated giving up on her dream of motherhood. Instead, she and her husband turned to surrogacy using Cynthia’s egg. Their baby girl, Hope Rose Touni, was born on Oct. 24, 2021. Brittany and her husband were present when their daughter was born, and Cynthia met her niece in December. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to her,” Brittany told People. “It’s better than I ever thought it could be. My sister made my dreams come true.”

