Watch
MoneyDont Waste Your Money

Actions

T-Mobile is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
T-Mobile is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 07:43:30-05

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

T-Mobile has announced their employees are getting a pay bump, moving their minimum pay for all employees nationwide to at least $20 per hour.

The new wage applies to all T-Mobile employees, regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status with the cellular service. It also includes new team members who are just beginning to work for the company.

The $20 wage is a minimum rate, which means some employees may also make more. The company says a majority of employees already earn more than $20 per hour, especially when including incentive pay.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

“Above all, we know that it’s our customers who truly benefit from well-rewarded, supported and enthusiastic employees. Investments in our team are a direct investment in our business, and ultimately in the experience of our customers,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert wrote in a blog post. “Paying employees a good earning wage as they grow their careers has translated into growth for our company. It’s been a winning formula for us, and today we’re simply broadening the strategy a bit, to make sure everyone benefits. ”

T-Mobile is just one company that has announced minimum wage increases recently in the hopes of attracting and retaining workers in a tough labor market that has employers coming up with all kinds of incentives to attract and keep talented employees.

Walgreens, Target and Starbucks have all raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour, while Costco is now paying $17 per hour, and Amazon says their average starting wage is $18 an hour.

Amazon hired 75,000 employees earlier this year, with average wages starting at $17 an hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in certain locations. That was followed with the hopes of hiring 125,000 workers, which lead to the new starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations.

Adobe

Despite the wage increases designed to attract workers, some experts say there isn’t a true labor shortage. They say instead that it’s a lack of good jobs and many workers are simply no longer willing to work for low pay in what can be difficult and dangerous positions.

Do you work in a field seeing wage increases?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money Aside