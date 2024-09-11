Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

In an Instagram post after the presidential debate on Tuesday, pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she wrote.

Swift said she had seen the AI-generated posts that falsely showed her endorsing former President Donald Trump, which Trump posted on Truth Social in August. Swift said the incident had driven her to be "very transparent" about her approach to the election.

In the post Swift also encouraged followers to ensure they were registered to vote, and to vote early if possible.

Swift has encouraged voter registration before. Last year, officials say one of her posts helped drive tens of thousands of new U.S. voting registrations.

And a poll in May of this year showed a Swift endorsement could ultimately have a small but measurable influence on voting outcomes.